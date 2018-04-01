Suits Season 7 Episode 11 review: Ramifications of the kiss and the same old self-righteous Harvey Specter

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits Season 7 Episode 11. Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits Season 7 Episode 11.

Things haven’t been great for prime-time legal drama Suits for a long time and the Season 7 mid-season premiere was no exception. While the dominating narrative revolved around Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) being the annoying big-head that he is, ample screen time was given to Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Rachel Zane’s (Meghan Markle) betrothed relationship. It is safe to say that this guilty pleasure of ours did have some redeeming moments and some really satisfying pay-offs. But the makers need to up their game big time to match the standards set in the past.

The bombshell tenth episode had left fans on the worst cliffhanger ever — with Jessica (Gina Torres) getting debarred and Harvey and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) sealing an ‘I-just-had-to-know’ kiss. The mid-season premiere opened right where the summer episodes had left us – in Harvey’s office and him dealing with the aftermath of that kiss. While there are just so many ways the makers could have taken the story forward, we were least expecting this reaction from Harvey.

But if we look at Harvey’s character graph in the episode, there was nothing else new there. While he starts off being his usual passive-aggressive imprudent self, all it takes to get him back on the right track is that one hard talk with Donna. And we have had this narrative arc for way too long in way too many episodes. After going through so much and finally landing up the Managing Partner position at Pearson Specter Litt, you just expect Harvey to be a little more level-headed the next time. He takes it too far in the interview with Kyle Clemente and we miss Jessica taking control of things as she would.

Speaking of goodbyes, Mike and Rachel didn’t have as much to do in the premiere but they finally did address the elephant in the room — their impending marriage (with all kinds of royal references). There was also a certain kind of role-reversal happening. While we are used to seeing Mike always be the smartest person in the room with his photographic memory, it was refreshing to see Rachel be the center of attention this time. Kudos to Meghan Markle’s acting prowess too. Her expressions are sometimes more revealing than words can ever be.

The different storylines found a unifying theme in the show’s title – Hard Truths. A larger point was being made and the episode set that tone quite nicely. The voiceover where Harvey read’s PSL’s statement discrediting Jessica is hard-hitting and John Newman’s “Out Of My Head” adds a sombre tone to the episode’s cathartic ending. There is nothing especially remarkable about the episode’s editing but the direction is sharp as always. The makers just have to come up with new ideas to make the show more interesting. After all, PSL and Mike and Rachel do deserve a better send-off than this. We hope the show picks up pace in the remaining six episodes.

Suits premiered with the eleventh episode of Season 7 on March 29 on Comedy Central.

