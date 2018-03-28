Here’s everything you should know before Suits Season 7’s mid-season premiere on March 29

The rest of the six episodes of Suits Season 7 premiere on March 29 on Comedy Central. The rest of the six episodes of Suits Season 7 premiere on March 29 on Comedy Central.

Everybody’s favourite legal drama Suits is coming back to town this week with six brand new episodes of its seventh season. While the first ten episodes of Season 7 had aired in August last year, the show will premiere with the rest of the episodes this week. Earlier, the showmakers had left audiences on a cliff-hanger with the tenth episode ending in a romantic moment between Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), something we had been waiting for since the beginning of the show. That added with the announcement that Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) will make an exit from the show post this season, the fanfare around the rest of the episodes has reached its peak.

When and where to watch Suits Season 7

Indian audiences can catch the Season 7 on Comedy Central every Thursday at 11 AM starting from March 29 and a repeat on Saturday at 8 pm.

Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) in a still from Suits. Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) in a still from Suits.

What we know so far

The Suits team has released a number of trailers so far but unfortunately, not many of them are open to being viewed by Indian audiences. In one of the recent TVC’s titled “Time to Say Goodbye” which is being regularly featured here, fans are taken down the nostalgia lane with back-to-back flashbacks to Rachel and Mike’s love story with the text “Find Out How Their Love story Ends.” While Mike says at the beginning of the clip that he knew he wanted to marry Rachel the second he saw her, it ends with Rachel saying “It will be the adventure of a lifetime.”

In another promo, the makers addressed the three dominant love stories in the Suits universe right now: Mike and Rachel, Harvey and Donna and Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Sheila Sasz (Rachael Harris). While Donna secured a kiss with Harvey in the summer finale, the promo features a passionate moment between Louis and Sheela.

Have a look at the promos here:

A quick recap of Season 7’s first 10 episodes

Apart from following Harvey’s turbulent relationship with his therapist Paula Agard, the summer episodes also featured the return of the “dream team” with Mike working with Harvey again at Pearson Specter Litt. While Mike kept on struggling between pro-bono cases and other clients, his relationship with Rachel was also given an ample amount of screen time. On the legal side of things, when Harvey got locked down in a neck-to-neck showdown with his previous DA colleague Andy Malick (Usman Ally), his former boss Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) was the one who came to her rescue.

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) in a still from Suits. Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) in a still from Suits.

With Jessica’s name down the PSL wall, the firm as well as Harvey finally have the closure they needed. As far as Louis is concerned, while he was trying to cope with his feelings for Tara, he stumbled across Sheila and realised that she is his true love. His wrath on the associates reached a new record high which ended up in him being slammed with a sexual harassment suit. Only after he came to terms with his own reality and apologised for his ill behaviour was he let off the hook.

Mike and Rachel’s exit and Season 8

Just a day after Meghan Markle’s royal engagement to Prince Harry was announced, the makers revealed that post season 7, Rachel is going to make an exit from the legal drama. Even Mike’s story is going to end here. While it is not confirmed what will happen with the rest of the cast, there is official confirmation that the next season will feature a new series regular Katherine Heigl’s Samantha Wheeler. Reports are that she along with Season 7 recurring star Amanda Schull (Katherine Bennet) and Dule Hill (Alex Williams) will take the show forward.

