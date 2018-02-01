Grey’s Anatomy actor Katherine Heigl all set to join Suits Season 8

It was officially confirmed yesterday that Patrick J Adams aka Mike Ross will also be written out of Suits along with Meghan Markle. It was officially confirmed yesterday that Patrick J Adams aka Mike Ross will also be written out of Suits along with Meghan Markle.

Actress Katherine Heigl is on board to join the hit TV show “Suits” for its eighth season as a series regular. Heigl will play Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy, reports variety.com.

She will join the series regulars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dule Hill. The new season will begin production in April in Toronto.

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of. I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family,” Heigl said.

Heigl is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress as well as a producer. She is best known for starring in the feature films 27 Dresses, Knocked Up and The Ugly Truth, which she also executive produced. She has also featured in critically acclaimed drama Grey’s Anatomy.

It was officially confirmed yesterday that Patrick J Adams will also be written out of Suits along with Meghan Markle. The actor who essays the role of Michael Ross, said he decided to walk away from the show halfway through filming season seven. The actor also shared said that he and Meghan Markle, who is leaving the show due to her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, had a ball filming their final scenes together.

