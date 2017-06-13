Suits cast comes together to celebrate 100 episodes

Suits cast sat for a lively table read of the pilot episode along with the show’s creator Aaron Korsh on the occasion of completing 100 episodes. Suits cast sat for a lively table read of the pilot episode along with the show’s creator Aaron Korsh on the occasion of completing 100 episodes.

Patrick J Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the cast of the legal drama Suits came together to celebrate their show’s 100 episodes with a royal good time. They all sat for a lively table read of the pilot episode along with the show’s creator Aaron Korsh, guests Abigail Spencer and Nick Wechsler, and moderator, Robyn Ross of Entertainment Weekly. “Sometimes work can feel like work, but this felt like play the whole time,” Adams said of shooting the pilot in 2011.

Throughout the reading, the actors mocked one another and shared surprise at various lines they had forgotten. “I’m so nervous. Oh my god, I remember this. I think this is my audition scene. We had that group email the other day, and I was saying we’d all been to the same corporate housing, so on top of working together, we were all living together,” Markle recalled.

“Which makes a whole different dynamic, I think. It just became this family right out of the gate. That was really sweet. There was an instant level of comfort and there was chemistry that’s only grown. When you have that, it’s safe to play, it’s safe to explore, it’s safe to take chances,” Torres added. Suits seventh season kicks off on July 12 in th US. The 100th episode, which will be directed by Adams and is written by longtime producer Rick Muirragui, is slated for August 30 premiere.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App