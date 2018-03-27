Succession trailer introduces HBO’s next family power struggle

Succession will premiere in June. Succession will premiere in June.

HBO has a long tradition of dramas based on family sagas and power struggles like Rome, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Succession appears like another addition. As the title describes, Succession is about succession. When the family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) steps down from a global media and entertainment empire, the family members anxiously wonder who will be the next leader. Jeremy Strong’s Kendall is the frontrunner, but his siblings do not agree.

Even his father thinks he is too “soft” to lead. And the potential successor acts out. He looks bewildered by the contempt he is getting in the office and also from his siblings. The show looks less serious than most similar stuff thematically, and seems to have lots of comedy, but thankfully not the laugh-out-loud one associates with sitcoms. Still, comedy may look misplaced here.

Here is the official synopsis: “The Roy family controls a global media and entertainment empire, but when patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) announces he’s stepping down as head of the company, the family is forced to contemplate their next moves. From Executive Producers Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich (HBO’s Veep), Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter (HBO’s The Night Of) and Mark Mylod (HBO’s Entourage), Succession premieres this June on HBO.”

The show is written and created by Jesse Armstrong, a comedy writer who wrote the Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You. The trailer does not show much, and it is hard to judge the show right now. It premieres in June.

