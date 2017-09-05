Strike – The Silkworm trailer: This BBC adaptation of JK Rowling book looks intriguing

Strike – The Silkworm is based on JK Rowling’s book. Strike – The Silkworm is based on JK Rowling’s book.

JK Rowling is primarily known across the world for her fantasy novel series Harry Potter. But she has also written a few amazing books under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The first time she used this pseudonym was for her first adult book The Casual Vacancy. After that she switched to detective crime fiction, also for adults, with Cormoran Strike novels. The first one – The Cuckoo’s Calling has already been adapted by the BBC for small screen with three episodes akin to BBC’s own Sherlock, and now they are going to air the second adaptation, The Silk Worm.

Tom Burke will reprise his role as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger will play his partner Robin Ellacott. Tom Burke is known for his work in Leo Tolstoy’s War And Peace adaptation as Fedor Dolokhov and in The Musketeers as Athos. The premise of The Silkworm revolves around a missing novelist Owen Quine.

His wife hires Cormoran Strike to find him. First, Mrs Quine is under the impression that her husband has gone somewhere for a few days. She just wants Strike and Robin to find him and bring him to her. The trailer shows her pleading with Strike and says that her husband has not gone for as many as ten days before.

If you have not seen the first novel’s adaptation, you should watch that first. Many of the events unfolding in The Silkworm will not make sense to you if you don’t know what happened before. The story is compelling, and the characters fleshed out. Acting was also good at least in The Cuckoo’s Calling and I expect the same in this one too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd