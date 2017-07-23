Stranger Things 2 trailer: the children face a new supernatural threat

Stranger Things season 2 will release on October 27. Stranger Things season 2 will release on October 27.

Netflix’s well-loved horror web television series Stranger Things’ second season trailer was released at San Diego Comic Con 2017 and we are excited about it. Stranger Things has secured its place as one of the finest Netflix Originals. The child actors were the best thing in the film and they all did a swell job. The Duffer Brothers also put in many references from classic horror and science fiction movies and TV shows from the 1980s and 1990s. The new trailer reintroduces us to the bunch of children who faced the supernatural threats to their town, Hawkins in the US state of Indiana and lived to tell the tale.

However, the monsters do not go away, do they? The children, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair are playing a video-game when Will Byers hears somebody calling his name. He turns, only to see his friends and everybody else vanish and his surroundings turning into a darker, slimier version of the real thing. For a kid who suffered so much in the last season, it seems his troubles are not over. In fact, it seems like just the start. Clearly, this is the start of yet another adventure.

Mike Wheeler hears Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven calling his name and it seems she does not appear early in the series. Let’s hope she is there for most of the season, as her performance was so good in the first season that it went well beyond her age.

The trailer is laced with Vincent Price’s voice-over from “Thriller by Michael Jackson which makes things all the more scarier. Stranger Things season 2 will start streaming from October 27, suitably enough in the Halloween Week.

