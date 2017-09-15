Starring in Force 3 with John Abraham and Vidyut Jammwal will be my dream project: Leenesh Mattoo

Leenesh Mattoo hopes to work with John Abraham in the sequel of ‘Force’. We hope the makers are listening. Leenesh Mattoo hopes to work with John Abraham in the sequel of ‘Force’. We hope the makers are listening.

Popular daily Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus is loved for the chemistry of the three lead couples. The newest couple in the show is Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhaavya (Mansi Shrivastava). The audience is not only enjoying the couple’s constant nok-jhoks but Leenesh also has a huge fan following for his well-sculpted body. The actor confessed to indianexpress.com that he ardently follows his fitness regime.

Coming back to the interesting storyline between Rudra and Bhaavya, it has been quite a roller coaster ride. Bhaavya, who Rudra considered a damsel in distress, turned out to be a powerful police inspector. With the current track focusing on Rudra falling in love with her, we asked Leenesh what if something like this happened in his life. “Oh god, that would be a disaster. I think these things look exciting in the fiction world but can be really difficult to deal with in real life. Have you seen her how Bhaavya treats Rudra, I would break up with the girl immediately,” he shared with a smirk.

Leensh, who flaunts a perfect physique, is a complete fitness freak. Talking about the same, he said, “I am very particular about my fitness regime. I actually get up at three in the morning and workout in the gym for a couple of hours before going to my shoots. I have people asking me how actors manage time for exercise but let me tell you for me, it is as important as breathing. I can never ever let the routine get hampered. I love my body and working out is a passion for me. I am also very particular of what and how much I eat. I also sleep early so that I don’t compromise on my workouts.”

When asked who among his co-stars shares the same passion, Leenesh laughed to say, “No one actually. I am the fittest on set. They are indeed healthy but are not interested to hit the gym so frequently.”

Since there are so many action based shows and movies being made, we asked Leenesh whether he would be interested in doing one. “Absolutely. My dream project would be to star in Force 3 along with John Abraham and Vidyut Jammwal,” Leenesh concluded.

Woah! We hope the makers are listening, Leenesh!! Ishqbaaaz also stars Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandana, Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh in the lead roles.

