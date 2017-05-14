Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel, Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna win big. See photos

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was high on glamour and style. Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was high on glamour and style.

Audiences continue to shower Ekta Kapoor’s romantic drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with all the love and admiration, and the biggest proof of this is the show’s win year after year at the Star Parivaar Awards. On Saturday night, yet again, Ishita and Raman won, as Divyanka Tripathi took home the trophy for Favourite Mom and Karan Patel bagged the award for Favourite Dad at the 2017 edition of the Awards.

Ishqbaaz’s Shivaay aka Nakuul Mehta won the Best Beta award, while his on-screen lover Anika, played by Surbhi Chandna, received the Favourite Naya Sadasya award. Nakuul and Surbhi, together, bagged the Best Jodi (international) as well as Favourite Digital Stars. Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who plays Nakuul’s brother on Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi, took home Favourite Naya Sadasya award.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s debut on Star Plus was impactful enough to earn her an honour at the Star Parivaar Awards. Her stint as the Nach Baliye 8 judge got her Most Stylish Sadasya award. The Bollywood star shared the award with actor Rehyna Malhotra, who is known for her chic avatar on Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer-director Remo D’Souza shared the Best Judge trophy. It was a night of ties as the Favourite Beti award was shared by Ananya Agarwal for her portrayal of Durga on Meri Durga and Arsheen Namdar for her performance as Avni on Mahesh Bhatt’s Naamkarann.

Actor Krutika Desai’s Ammaji from Mere Angne Mei received the Favourite Saas award, while Vishal Singh’s turn as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got him the award for Favourite Sasur. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ‘Gopi vahu’ rightfully earned the Best Bahu trophy. The Favourite Pati award was shared by Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Rajat Tokas (Chandra Nandini), while their respective co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Shweta Basu Prasad tied for Favourite Patni honour.

Check out some pictures from the red carpet of Star Parivaar Awards 2017.

(Photos courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

Mohsin and Shivangi, who are dating in real life, earned the Favourite Jodi award too. Actor Pankhuri Awasthi bagged the Nayi Soch trophy for her show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, which is the adaptation of popular Turkish show Fatmagul.

Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani were the hosts for the evening, which saw performances by Mohsin-Shivangi, Neelu Vaghela, who was dressed up as Bhabho from Tu Sooraj, Mai Saanjh Piyaji

