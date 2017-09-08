Star Dopahar to call it a day, all shows to end on September 30

It is an end for TV shows Dhhai Kilo Prem, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? It is an end for TV shows Dhhai Kilo Prem, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?

What started as an experiment to revive the afternoon television watching experience is all set to come to an end. Star Plus launched Star Dopahar, a two-hour afternoon band in April with four shows namely Dhhai Kilo Prem, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. With the serials not being able to garner the expected numbers and buzz, the channel, in a shocking development has decided to shut the entire band, and has informed the respective teams about the decision. Dhhai Kilo Prem producer Sandiip Sikcand told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Star Dopahar will cease from September 30. It’s the channel’s call and we, as show makers respect their decision. We are now working towards bringing a proper happy end to our storyline.”

Out of the four shows, the sequel of Diya Aur Baati Hum was shifted to the evening slot and Love Ka Hai Intezaar made its way into the afternoon bandwidth. These shows, quite different in content were lapped up by netizens who sadly do not count as television audience. Each of these shows had a beautiful story, be it two fat people finding love without worrying about their physical attributes, to an atheist confronting the blind faith of people and a rape victim fighting to live a respectable life.

Saying that though they all had much more to say, a six-month airtime was long enough to make a mark, Sandiip added, “At the end of the day creativity is also a business and if the shows were not able to get the required numbers it’s only justified that a call is being made. We wanted to say that fat people also have the right to live a normal life, find love and get married. And we did manage to spread the message. It was a good run and we are sure, there’s lot more to be offered next.”

Pankhuri Awasthi, who plays the lead in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, which is an Indian adaptation of popular Turkish show Fatmagul, quipped, “I have always upheld the belief that the show is a wonderful one. It is a beautiful story and inspiring story and from what I have seen on social media, people enjoy watching it. I cannot talk about the shows going off air as I myself do not have any clarity on the same.”

Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi lead Kanwar Dhillon, on his part, said, “Personally, I think our show was doing well for an afternoon slot overall and deserved a longer run. I just hope we were as lucky as Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji to be shifted to an evening slot since we almost rated the same. I feel bad for all the four shows but I choose not to be upset and sulk over it because certain things are not in your hands. I am an actor and all I can do is give my best to the show, which I did, and leave the rest to destiny. It was a lovely team to work with both the channel and production house, and I hope to get a chance to work with them in the near future.”

Do let us know about your take on this development in the comment box below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Top News Poster Boys movie review: This Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer is a sorry mess of a film