Star Dopahar back to airing 2 hours of content, Dhhai Kilo Prem and Love Ka Hai Intezaar get new time slots

Earlier this year Star Plus strengthened its afternoon bandwidth by launching four shows as part of its ‘Star Dopahar’ strategy. The shows slowly and steadily pillared itself on the channel and have been getting massive response from the audience. From 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Star Plus got the best of interesting and innovative content. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee and Dhhai Kilo Prem were packed in the two hours airtime. And in May, it extended the time slot by introducing another project Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

All these shows not only have some really popular faces, but the fresh story lines have kept audience hooked. Recently, the channel decided to move Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, the sequel of Diya Aur Baati Hum to the 7 pm slot replacing Saathiya. The decision came after the creatives felt that Tu Sooraj… could reach to a larger audience at the evening slot. Also it being a sequel to one its premium shows, tit was only feasible to put it in the place of its much popular show Saathiya.

With this, the Star Dopahar bandwidth will also few alterations. After news reports of Dhhai Kilo Prem starring Meherzan Mazda and Anjali Anand moving to 1 pm, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Keith Sequeria and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Love Ka Hai Intezaar will take its place at the 2 pm slot. From a two and a half hours slot, Star Dopahar will crunch back to airing two hours of content from 24 July.

Love Ka Hai Intezaar producer Sidharth P Malhotra via text confirmed the news with indianexpress.com and said, “Hopefully the changes will bring a positive effect to the shows.”

