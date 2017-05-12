Sridevi dances to Chandni’s Mere Hathon Mein on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ 2017, see photos

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2017: Sridevi took audience on major nostalgia trip when she danced to hit number from Chandni. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2017: Sridevi took audience on major nostalgia trip when she danced to hit number from Chandni.

Sridevi will soon appear on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2017 to promote her upcoming movie Mom. The actor will also be accompanied by music composer A R Rahman on the show. Sridevi recently shot for the episode that will be telecast on Mother’s day May 14. The actor who came to judge the show left audience enthralled after she grooved on her hit number from film Chandni, Mere Haathon Main Nau Nau Chudiya Hai. Sridevi’s dance performance on the show earned a thunderous applause from the audience on the show sets. The contestants also made the show special as they sang actor’s chartbuster songs in the episode.

Of late, Sridevi also made headlines for Baahubali 2, which is running successfully in theatres. Some media outlets suggested that Ramya Krishna who plays Sivagami in Baahubali 2 wasn’t the original choice of SS Rajamouli. The director reportedly wanted to cast Sridevi for this role but things couldn’t work out. Interestingly, Sridevi wanted to do Sivagami’s role but makers were not ready to meet her remuneration demands. According to media reports, Sridevi wanted around Rs 6 crore for playing Sivagami in Baahubali 2. Rajamouli spoke about not approaching Ramya first for playing Sivagami during an event in Chennai, “I don’t know what went into my head when I considered other actresses for Sivagami role. I feel ashamed I did that.”

Mom which is slated to hit theatres on July 7 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Nawazuddin recently said that he wanted to work with Sridevi and Mom provided that opportunity. “When I was approached for the film I just couldn’t refuse as it was an opportunity to act with Sridevi,” Nawaz told PTI

