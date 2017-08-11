Sreejita De to play the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic web-series Twisted 2

Sreejita De will play the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic web series Twisted. Sreejita De will play the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic web series Twisted.

Vikram Bhatt is quite busy these days churning out a number of entertaining web-series. These shows are no less than films and have the original flavor of a Bhatt film – from thrills, drama to love story and eroticism. After getting Nia Sharma to shed her inhibition and play a bold character in Twisted, Vikram is back with Twisted 2. And indianexpress.com has exclusive information that popular television face Sreejita De will play the lead in the sequel to Twisted 2.

The first season of the adult web-series Twisted was released on Vikram Bhatt’s Youtube channel VB on The Web in April. The story revolved around a murder, along with tracks of a lesbian relationship and an extra marital affair. Nia, who played the lead Alia, definitely showcased a never-before-seen avatar that was sexy and enticing. Now, taking the story ahead, the makers are currently working on Twisted 2, that promises to be bolder.

Sreejita De, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, will play the female lead in the series. The hero will be played by Rahul Raj, who played the role of Inspector Aryan Mathur in the first season of Twisted.

Shared a source to indianexpress.com, “We are currently finalising on the location and casting and should go on floors soon. Twisted will be one of the most exciting and erotic web-series that audience has seen till date. Sreejita is a talented actor who will bring alive the character with her attractiveness and appeal. The story will be completely new from the first installment.”

When we reached out to Sreejita, she confirmed being in talks with the makers but added, “I haven’t heard from them recently, so won’t be able to share much.”

Producer Vikram Bhatt confirmed the news of Sreejita and Rahul playing leads in Twisted 2 to indianexpress.com through a text message.

Having debuted in Kasautti Zindagi Kay, Sreejita has a commendable list of work behind her having worked in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Uttaran and Piya Rangrezz among others.

