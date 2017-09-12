Spoiler: Saumya and Harman’s face-off to add drama in Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki

Th drama in Colors popular daily Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki never ceases to amaze us. Th drama in Colors popular daily Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki never ceases to amaze us.

The upcoming track of Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki will see both Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) standing up against each other. While Harman will take the challenge of fasting to get Saumya back, she will observe the difficult fast to keep him away.

As per a source in the show, the recent track will revolve around Harman taking a big step to keep his ladylove close to him.

As per the upcoming track, during Navratri, Harman will decide to observe fast for the entire nine days, as a challenge to get his wife back home. He will observe a fast without any food and water. Audience will also get to see a Deewar inspired scene, wherein Harman will confront his Gods on the injustice bestowed on him.

On the other hand, Saumya will also decide to observe the same fast as a means to keep Harman away from her. “Saumya will practice the ritual of a mannat and fast for nine days. She will pray that Harman stops persuading her and carries on with his life without her. It would be a face-off situation with both trying their best to outdo each other,” shared the source. Now only time will tell which one of the two will have their wishes fulfilled.

Also with Harman leaving no stones unturned to get Saumya back, the lady will decide to make a huge sacrifice. Saumya is offered the position of guru maa of the kinnar group, and taking this as an opportunity to stay away from Harman, she will decide to accept the proposal. But knowing well, it would be a huge challenge and also keep her away from her family, Saumya will be left distraught.

What lies ahead in the coming days? Will Harman-Saumya go separate ways or is there a twist that will get them together? For all this and more, watch the show, or better, read indianexpress.com to know all about the latest updates and news.

