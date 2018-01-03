Splitsvilla X winner Naina Singh to participate in Rohit Shetty-Karan Johar’s India’s Next Superstar

Splitsvilla X winner Naina Singh will present her acting skills on screen. Splitsvilla X winner Naina Singh will present her acting skills on screen.

One of the biggest television reality shows India’s Next Superstar is all set to launch on Star Plus soon. The reality show is judged by acclaimed filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, who are on the lookout for young actors who will become the next superstar. Hosted by popular actors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani, the series will have 20 fresh faces selected by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra fighting to win a chance in Bollywood. Now, we have exclusive information that Splitsvilla X winner Naina Singh has been chosen as a contestant. The Moradabad girl, who showed her spark and competitive spirit in the dating reality show, will now present her acting skills on television.

A close friend of Naina exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Naina is looking for a career in Bollywood and this platform could give her the right direction. With big filmmakers like Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty involved, it is indeed once in a lifetime opportunity for all newcomers. It’s going to be a tough challenge but we are sure Naina will do a fabulous job.”

The format of the show is also quite an interesting one. The 20 contestants have been locked in a house (ala Bigg Boss), without their phones or family connection. While they will have to compete with each other on stage, they will also go through a rigorous training during the show to polish them. From fitness, dance, acting to even personality development, they will have a 360-degree training during their stay in the show.

We also have information that the winners of the show will get a chance to appear in Kjo-Shetty’s Simba starring Ranveer Singh. Shared a source with us, “The two filmmakers have joined hands for this potboiler and will be opening the gates to stardom for the winners through this film. They have also reportedly said that they will cast them as leads in their upcoming joint venture also.”

#NaKhaandanNaSifaarish… to be an asli superstar you need TALENT to earn it, prove it and deserve it! #IndiasNextSuperstars, Starts 13th Jan at 8pm.@priyankachopra @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/DVZRraIxoa — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) January 3, 2018

At Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Rohit highlighted the point that the show will be catering to all newcomers, and will look out for talent who can become tomorrow’s superstar. He told the media, “I and Karan are doing a show. It is a new format for both of us. So, we will also grow with the show. We have selected twenty kids, all newcomers. The channel is training them and the show will telecast in January. We have not shot the first episode yet. So, as we start shooting, we will also know who is good. The criteria is that we will have to see everything, performance, personality, dance, and action.”

“We are going to see if the participant has all the qualities that a superstar should have. It is a new format not only for me and Karan but also for the channel. So, we all are quite excited,” added Shetty.

