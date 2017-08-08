Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra on playing shapeshifter in Aarambh: Would love to have the power in real life

Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra will play a shapeshifter in Aarambh. Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra will play a shapeshifter in Aarambh.

The Indian television audience has had a whale of time seeing their leading ladies turn into naagins and makkhis on screen. Taking the custom ahead, Star Plus’ magnum opus Aarambh will witness the entry of a shapeshifter who will go on to take multiple avatars during the course of the show. And, playing the role of this dynamic character will be Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chhabra. The actor will play Kaalketu, who has the power to transform himself into anyone he pleases. Talking about the same with indianexpress.com, Paras said, “It is my career best role and I am really excited to join the cast. I really wish we had such powers in real life, it would have been so much fun.”

Queen Sambhavija (Madhoo) has brought Kaalketu to life in order to fight her enemies. Being a completely negative role, the character of Kaalketu will be on the lines of Batman’s Joker. “He will be a ruthless man, who will have no guilt whatsoever to fulfill any of her mistress’ orders. I was told that you will have to have to bring a crazy psychotic appeal to the character. Now, I consider myself completely crazy, so it was really easy for me to play the part. I understand people tend to look down upon such super natural characters on TV but I feel it’s really entertaining for the audience. It’s fiction and one shouldn’t get into criticizing it too much for it’s all for entertainment.,” added the actor.

The actor, who was part of Badho Bahu where he played a wrestler, revealed that he enjoys playing negative roles. “Due to my chocolate boy looks and great sense of humour, I have always been offered comedy roles or those of the lover boy. This role is challenging and getting to be a part of such a stellar star cast will only strengthen my acting capabilities. Any actor would desire to be in my shoes, getting a chance to share screen space with superstar Madhoo, and being directed by Goldie Behl.”

Lastly, when we asked Paras what he would do if he had the shapeshifting power in real life, he laughed and quipped. “Wow! That would be a great power to have. I think I will turn into Abhishek Bachchan for I love Aishwarya. This would be my only chance to manage a date with her.”

After winning Splitsvilla 5, Paras entered showbiz and soon found love in popular actor Sara Khan. The couple was head over heels in love with each other and were living in before they parted ways in 2015 owing to compatibility issue.

Aarambh, the fictionalized historical show on Star Plus, has Rajneish Duggal and southern star Karthika Nair playing the leads. Yesteryear actor Tanuja plays a pivotal role along with Madhoo, Aarav Chaudhary, Vaqaur Sheikh and Soni Singh among others. Produced by Rose Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd, it airs on weekends, 9 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd