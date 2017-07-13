Sophie Turner terrified about Game of Thrones ending

Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is going to star in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is going to star in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is terrified of the show’s upcoming end. She says she will be “an emotional wreck for a year”.

The 21-year-old British actress, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO hit, opened up in an interview with W Magazine about how she is bracing herself for life after the fantasy drama, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said: “I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it. It’s not like I’m brushing it under the carpet; I am fully aware that it is coming to an end, but I don’t think I’ll be ready until I shoot my final scene, and then I think I will be completely an emotional wreck for the next year or so of my life. I’m really not looking forward to it. It is terrifying.”

Game of Thrones is about to enter its seventh season, which will be its second to last. The show is scheduled to end after eight seasons in total. Sophie Turner was a teenager when she auditioned for the role of Sansa, and since then, she said, she has spent years developing two identities: her own, and her character’s.

Sophie’s character, Sansa Stark, plays a pivotal role in the popular American television series. Her character has been put under the worst of circumstances ever since she was introduced to the series. In the last season she reunited with one of her family members, Jon Snow.

The seventh season will debut on July 16 in the US. However, in India, it will premiere on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.

( With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd