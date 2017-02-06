Sooraj Barjatya open to making web series

Online platform has become the go-to medium for aspiring as well as established filmmakers and now even Sooraj Barjatya is willing to make a web series. Online platform has become the go-to medium for aspiring as well as established filmmakers and now even Sooraj Barjatya is willing to make a web series.

Online platform has become the go-to medium for aspiring as well as established filmmakers and now even Sooraj Barjatya is willing to make a web series. “As a company, content-maker, we are surely going to think about it (web series) as well. There has to be an idea and subject. Today TV is a platform through which you can reach families. TV is for families and we want to continue making shows for a small screen,” Barjatya told reporters here at the launch event of his upcoming TV show “Piyaa Albela”.

The filmmaker says TV is no less when it comes to the business aspect of a show. “We all know today it is expensive to go to the cinema to watch films. TV is a blessing for us who want to make something for a family audience. We should respect this medium. Turnover wise television is bigger than film,” he said. Having ventured into both the worlds – films and television – the “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” director says both the medium require good stories to attract the audience.

“There is the same amount of hard work and dedication required to do a TV show and film,” he said. “Piyaa Albela” is a modern-day interpretation of the classic Vishwamitra-Menaka story and Barjatya says the plot was with Rajshri Productions for eight years. “We were working on making the story simplistic and appealing to the audience. Today, spirituality is part of society. Earlier, people used to go on mountains to gain spirituality. Today we have young people interested in spirituality. So we thought to make a love story around spirituality,” Barjatya said.

The show features Marathi actor Akshay Mhatre (Naren) and Sheena Das (Pooja) in the lead. The show will premiere on Zee TV on March 6.