Sonika Chauhan death case: Release of Vikram Chatterjee’s upcoming film postponed

Makers of Vikram Chatterjee’s next film have decided to postpone the film by a week’s time following the tragic car accident that left model Sonika Chauhan dead and the actor injured. Makers want the actor to recover from the trauma. Director Arka Ganguly told PTI, “We have decided to defer the film’s release by a week, from May 26 to June 2, to enable him to recover from the trauma and attend the special screening. We are hopeful he will pass through this phase”

Besides this film, Vikram has another movie which is slated for mid-July release. The actor is part of director Anik Dutta’s much-anticipated Meghnad badh Rahasya movie. The car accident leading to Sonika Chauhan’s death took place on April 29 after Vikram’s car crashed into South Kolkata’s Rasbehari Avenue.

Soon after her death, Sonika’s friends from the industry took to social media and shared their heartfelt messages for late model-actor. “Life is so unpredictable…I am deeply saddened by the news of my friend and somebody I worked with @sonikachauhan89 passing away… RIP,” Sidharth Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter. “#RIP #SonikaChauhan Get well soon brother @VikramChatterje Requesting all to be careful in life! Don’t take a chance, #Life is only once!” Bengali musician Aneek Dhar wrote on Twitter.

“I still can’t believe this horrifying news @sonikachauhan89 you will be deeply missed. Such a wonderful person RIP,” Shrishti Rana, Miss Diva Asia Pacific World 2013 shared on Twitter. Sonika who belonged to Kolkata was a popular name in the modelling circuits. Besides participating in Miss Diva 2013, Sonika had also anchored on Pro Kabaddi League.

