Sonali Raut was seen almost kissing Soni Singh. This is what ex-Bigg Boss contestant has to say, see photos

Sonali Raut, the former Bigg Boss contestant, is again in news. The actor-model is very active on social media platforms and keep her fans updated with all she does. From her photo-shoots to her various looks, you can spot Sonali updating latest pictures on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. But the latest post of Sonali has just taken the internet by storm. Two days back, Sonali shared a picture with her friend and television actor Soni Singh. The two are seen posing as they are about to lock lips.

But after a mini-tornado on the social media, Sonali took to Twitter to clarify that ‘we were just trying to kiss each other on cheeks!’ Sonali and Soni seems to be on a girls’ night out. While posting the picture, Sonali wrote, “Don’t misinterpret this picture. We were just trying to kiss each other on cheeks!! Got clicked at the wrong time I guess! #bffs.”

Sonali’s intention while posting this image was, however, not taken well and she ended up getting trolled. Trolls asked if the photo was clicked at the wrong time, then why did the actor share it? They also said it was fake publicity while others wrote distasteful comments about her sexuality.

See the photo shared by Sonali Raut with Soni Singh:

Don’t misinterpret this picture. We were just trying to kiss each other on cheeks!! Got clicked at the wrong time I guess! @realsonisingh ❤ pic.twitter.com/G5aHSaAHO5 — Sonali Raut (@Realsonaliraut9) June 10, 2017

See a few latest pictures of Sonali Raut too:

Sonali Raut is no stranger to controversies though. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, she made news for kissing Gautam Gulati and Upen Patel.The younger sister of popular supermodel Ujjwala Raut, Sonali has also starred in Bollywood films like The Xpose and Great Grand Masti.

