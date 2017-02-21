Sonakshi Sinha or Parineeti Chopra, who will be the Nach Baliye 8 judge?

Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra are in the race to become one of the judges on Nach Baliye 8. Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra are in the race to become one of the judges on Nach Baliye 8.

The gossip mills have lately, been abuzz with the rumours of actor Sonakshi Sinha being part of the judges panel of Nach Baliye season eight. But now it has been learnt that her contemporary, Parineeti Chopra, is also in the contention for the same spot on the dance reality show.

The two stars are currently in talks with Star Plus to judge the upcoming season, which will go on air in March, a channel insider told indianexpress.com. “It’s not just Sonakshi but also Parineeti, who is in the running. Currently, there are look tests happening to see how she looks on the stage. Parineeti is quite keen on to be part of the show. But nothing has been confirmed on who out of the two actors will finally join the panel,” said the source.

If Parineeti locks the deal, it will be her first outing on the small screen. For Sonakshi, if she comes on board, Nach Baliye will be her second reality show after Indian Idol 8. Last season of Nach Baliye was judged by Preity Zinta alongside writer Chetan Bhagat and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

For the upcoming season, popular choreographer Terence Lewis has been finalised as one of the judges. Actor Karan Singh Grover are in talks to host the series, which is being produced by BBC Production. Probable contestants for the show are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh, Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse and Mona Lisa-Vikrant Rajput.

