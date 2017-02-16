Television gave me recognition which films never did: Sohail Khan 

Sohail Khan is happy doing television and will be next seen on Chhote Miyan as a judge. Sohail Khan is happy doing television and will be next seen on Chhote Miyan as a judge.

Having given his career a new lease, television holds great importance in actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan’s life. After struggling to make his mark as an actor in films for almost 10 years, Sohail gained popularity after judging the comedy show Comedy Circus ka Naya Daur in 2011. Since then, he became a regular with comedy reality shows.

Now, Sohail is returning to TV after four years, as the judge for the second season of kids comedy competition series, Chhote Miyan. The filmmaker talks to the media about his love for the small screen, possibility of acting in a TV series and inclination of his own kids towards filmmaking.

“I am back on television and I am loving it. It is a fantastic medium. I did some seven-eight movies as an actor. No one knew me. When I started doing Comedy Circus, I got a lot of recognition. So, I realised TV is a vast and a much wider medium. Now, no one can say, ‘I know my work but I am not getting work.’ If you know your work, then you will get it. Everyone is getting work on TV. There are so many channels and shows. So, television has helped a lot of people,” Sohail spoke when asked about making a comeback to television.

Also read | Salman Khan is growing bigger as a performer: Sohail Khan

On a related note, the actor also says that he wouldn’t mind doing a fiction series if offered. “Nothing exciting has ever come my way. But if it happens, I am open to trying fiction on television. I am only interested in good work. It can come in any form,” he says.

The filmmaker, who has judged adults in his earlier comedy shows, says it is much easier to work with young participants, who are innocent and only concerned about having fun. “It’s easier with children. They are lovely, innocent and good fun. There is no rivalry and unlike adults they don’t care what the other participant is doing. There is no politics. They come, get good outfits and have a great time. Also, you get to learn from them. So, I am enjoying myself on the show.”

Also, being a father helps him understand the contestants better. Talking about his own sons Nirvan (16) and Yohan (6), Sohail shares that they are showing interest in filmmaking and he will support them if they want to pursue movies as a career. “I am not sure if they will want to get into acting, but I notice for sure their inclination towards filmmaking. I don’t know what department they will eventually join but there’s some interest in films. In any case, they will have to first complete their education and then get a clear mindset about what they actually want to do. That’s important.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd