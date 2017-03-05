Sofia Hayat wedding: Lord Shiva, Buddha invited and Jesus made the decision

Sofia Hayat who has not yet announced the name of her fiance has however implied that her wedding will be one of the most secular weddings where the guest list would also include Lord Shiva and Buddha. Sofia Hayat who has not yet announced the name of her fiance has however implied that her wedding will be one of the most secular weddings where the guest list would also include Lord Shiva and Buddha.

She was first a model, then an actor and now, a self-proclaimed nun. Sofia Hayat announced her plans to get married a few days ago, it only came as a shock since she had vowed that she will never marry, have sex or go for the idea of having children. Recently on Instagram, she announced her engagement and now in a recent interview, she announced her guest list that will include her mortal friends and Gods of all religions.

“I will invite my friends Udita Goswami, Ashmit Patel, Rohit Verma and most special – my love Rakhi Sawant. I will call my Big Boss 7 friends Gauahar Khan, Tanishaa Mukherjee, Ajaz Khan, Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi and Eli Avram. I will miss Pratyusha very much,” she told Hindustan Times.

She also named who all were excluded from her wedding and that includes “trouble makers” like Andy and “haters” like Armaan Kohli. However, her ex Rohit Sharma can expect “a kiss and a tight hug for his welcome.”

Bigg Boss fame Sofia who has not yet announced the name of her fiance has however implied that her wedding will be one of the most secular weddings where the guest list would also include Lord Shiva and Buddha.

“He (fiancee) is special to me and our love and marriage are sacred. All the Gods including Shiva, Buddha will be part of our marriage. This is a decision made by Jesus in heaven,” she told the daily.

Sofia’s wedding is expected in March.

