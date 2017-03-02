Sofia Hayat vowed never to marry or have sex. She just got engaged, see pics

Sofia Hayat gave up the idea of sex, marriage and having children at the time of her transformation into a holy nun. Sofia Hayat gave up the idea of sex, marriage and having children at the time of her transformation into a holy nun.

The self-proclaimed nun Gaia Mother aka Sofia Hayat is now engaged. The model-actress is sure dishing out more surprises than we can handle. For after she became a nun last year, she had vowed never to marry, have sex or children.

However, it seems all bets are off as Sofia was busy sharing her engagement pictures on Instagram on Thursday. Posting a picture of her engagement ring, the reincarnation of “Quantum Female Christ and Mother Mary” wrote,”Our wedding rings from the Love collection Cartier. They have a circle on them with a line in the middle showing the 2 halves of a whole. He is me and I am him. He is so beautiful! I fell in love because he is a true gentleman. He opens the door before I walk in, kisses my forehead in the morning, pulls out my chair at dinner, surprises me every day, knows what makes me smile, kisses me in a way that makes me forget time and all things of matter. He is a true Gentlemen. He rememberes the smallest things. He is not rich in the material sense. He does not own a house, or a car, but he owns my heart. He is rich in gentleness, kindness and Unconditional love. That makes him the richest man in the World to me. His qualities are simply beyond most peoples riches. I am so greatful and humbled by his love. He is a humble man and I have surrendered to his Unconditional love in all my vulnerability.” Sofia is yet to reveal the name of her fiance.

Check out her other posts here:

At the time of becoming a nun, Sofia had publically announced giving up her breast implants along with her love life. She called herself the holy mother and everyone else her children. She once wanted to look after everyone and make sure that they know there is no hell. Confused with her engagement? We too are.

A few days ago, Sofia had sparked a controversy when she got herself inked with swastika tattoos on her feet. Her provocative images and controversial statements have ensured she is hardly out of headlines these days. But with her engaged now, we can expect the controversy queen to come up with something even more interesting the next time.

