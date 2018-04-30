Sofia Hayat opens up about her split from Vlad Stanescu

Sofia Hayat and Vlad Stanescu had an Egyptian wedding ceremony in April last year. Sofia Hayat and Vlad Stanescu had an Egyptian wedding ceremony in April last year.

Going by the latest posts of Sofia Hayat, it seems the former Bigg Boss contestant and husband Vlad Stanescu are separating after a year of marriage.

Sofia shared the news with her fans via an Instagram post. In a long post, Sofia accused Vlad of lying to her about a lot of important things.

She shared a post which read, “You said you were an interior designer who designed palaces…YOU LIED…infact..you were in debt..You said you loved me..YOU LIED..love does not lie or steal..I paid for our sacred Union..I paid for the bills and I paid for our food and clothes..and yet..you wanted to steal more…you wanted everything I had…I met you..you were working in a shop..but I did not care..I still loved you. Everybody warned me not to be with someone who had no home or money..but..I did not listen..I believed in love..but you proved me wrong. So I pushed you out of my home and my life… I have learnt a lesson..that I will never be with anyone again who is not my equal. Who does not give back….He who is honoured to stand by my side…will be my equal..will inspire..create..love and know no darkness.

“I allowed my light to shine through you..now you will stay in the darkness that you are. The devil came to me disguised with the face of an angel..and tried to rape me of all that I am..but the sacred Mother is the All and can see the wrong. My power is truth, love and the love for my creation..for all that is good comes from me. There is one creator..Mother..Mata..Sekhmet..Allah Maa..Mary..and one power…LOVE. Anything else..ceases to exist. Now,” added Sofia Hayat.

Another post of Sofia reads, “In the past..the Gods fought many wars..and the one who won proclaimed himself a God and robbed everything from the Cosmic Mother and proclaimed it as his own. He won falsely..with lies..and theft. Told the lie that the universe was created by him..he took the keys of the universe from her and locked her up yet used her creation..her womb for himself..today I did not allow that to happen again and fell the False God. His lies were so sweet that even with evidence that he is a liar..you would have believed him..I saw past it all..lived through it again to say..that the devil tried to take me over..but I defeated the Devil. There is no greater power than TRUTH..LOVE..and The Mother.”

She also wrote, “The sacred feminine will never suffer again..nor will humanity.”

