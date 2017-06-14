Sofia Hayat is making love to husband to prove ‘intimacy is sacred’. Watch video

Sofia Hayat is making news for her love-making video with husband Vlad Stanescu. Sofia Hayat is making news for her love-making video with husband Vlad Stanescu.

The last time when ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat made headlines, it was for her much hyped wedding in the ‘Temple of Awakening’ with her Romanian beau, Vlad Stanescu. Now, the model-actor-nun is making news for her love-making video with husband Vlad and like always, Sofia herself has shared it on her social media account. Gaia Mother, Allah Maa or Goddess Isis, whatever you may call her, is seen getting intimate with her husband in the video titled, ‘Om Shanti Om’ which Sofia mistakenly spelt, ‘Om Ashanti Om’.

Sofia, in her last wedding post on Instagram, tried to persuade her followers that sex and sexual pleasures are divine. And with her latest post, she is once again trying to justify her stand by getting cozy with Vlad publically. Point to note is that Sofia had sometime back vowed never to marry, have sex or children. “True love and intimacy is what all people should know. Intimacy like this is sacred. It is not dirty or rude but incredibly beautiful. Those who think this is wrong..have not been taught about love and intimacy and therefore only recognise sex. If intimacy and connection and deep respect were taught as a prerequisite to love making..then we would not have rape or sexual violence,” wrote Sofia along with the video.

Adding to it she wrote, “All things come from creation and creation is love. Pornography has also de-sensitized men and turned women into objects. It shows sex without feeling and love..which is a dishonour to divine creation..showing sex without love teaches it. And then feelings are lost in the sacred act..leaving emptiness. LOVE IS sacred..making love is sacred..in true honour and respect.”

The actor-model stuns us further as she enters a new era on the Earth. She wroye, “I AM SOFIA MARIA HAYAT. I AM THE ARK OF THE COVENANT. I AM HERE NOW. WE ARE ENTERING A NEW ERA ON EARTH. UNITY ONENESS 666 333 999 1 0 10 UNITY 1 ZERO. LOVE . WAKEUP CHILDREN YOU ARE IN HEAVEN.”

The full video song sung by Sofia herself is available on her YouTube page. “My new music video and song is out now! Om Shanti Om. Watch the full video on my You Tube channel exclusively! Please see the whole video on my You Tube so you can see the whole story of Om Ashanti Om,” wrote Sofia.

