Sofia Hayat gets swastika tattoos on feet, calls herself équal to Buddha

Sofia Hayat has gone ahead and done it again. After the buxom actor/model known for her steamy scenes revealed that she has become a nun and changed her name to Gaia Mother Sofia Hayat, it has been hard to keep her off the news. She claws her way back in either by posting provocative images or saying something that leaves people shocked. In the lastest, Sofia got the soles of her feet inked with swastika tattoos. Considering that the symbol is considered scared in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, the backlash was expected.

Soon after the ex-Bigg Boss contestant posted the picture on social media, angry comments filled her timeline. Religious sentiments were hurt and her explanation, again posted on social media, didn’t help, “Ok..so my last photo was me having tatoos on my feet…the sacred swastika..found on the feet of BUDDHA.. the sacred .. eternal..self existence..the star of David..the Islamic moon..universal manifestation..the Sun..hindu swastika..ancient christian cross..buddhist..tibetan..it encompasses the all..the power of the universe at my feet so to at yours..wake up..we are one! A symbol is just a symbol and it is the intent that makes the difference. A scalpel in the hands of a surgeon is a tool in his profession can save a life; while in the hands of a perpetrator is unlawful possession of a weapon, in the eyes of the law, to commit a crime. In the Dahmmapada, Yamaka Vagga (The Twin Verses), Verses 1 and 2 straighten our minds and views on good and evil intentions. “Mano pubbaṅgamă mano, setthă manomayă Manasă ce padutthena, bhăsati vă katoti vă Tato naḿ dukkhamanvertĭ, cakkaḿ’va vahato padam”. (Mind is the forerunner of (all evil) states. Mind is chief; mind-made are they. If one speaks or acts with wicked mind, because of that suffering follows one, even as the wheel follows the hoofs of the draught-ox). “Mano pubbaňgama, mano setthă manomayă Manasă ce pasannena, bhăsti vă karoti vă Tato naḿ sukkamanveti, chăyă’va anapăynĭ”. (Mind is the forerunner of (all good) states. Mind is chief, mind-made are they. If one speaks or acts with pure mind, because of that, happiness follows one, even as one’s shadow that never leaves).”

While speaking to ABP, she also said in her defence, “If you check my Instagram (sic), many young Indians are offended because I have swastika on my feet. Buddha had it on his feet. It is a symbol in all religions. I am the equal of Buddha, all things came from me. I am the Goddess Sofia. There are books written about my return. I am here for humanity. The swastika is so sacred to me… it is under my blessed feet… my whole body is sacred… like my heart my breath… my feet carry me all on this earth and under my feet lies the universe.”

