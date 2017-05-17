Sofia Hayat gets married at ‘Temple of Awakening’, says chanting Om is orgasmic. See photos

Sofia Hayat calls herself the creator of universe. Sofia Hayat calls herself the creator of universe.

After having an Egyptian marriage with the theme ‘Gods Goddesses Fairies and angels’, now the model-actor-nun Sofia Hayat once again got hitched to her Romanian husband Vlad Stanescu. Unlike her previous wedding, this time the wedding didn’t have the royal attires and a chariot to carry Sofia. This was rather a simple wedding at her Temple of Awakening.

Sofia shared several pictures from her third wedding on Instagram and more than the pictures, what caught our attention were the captions written along with them. In the captions, she called Vlad her son, her father and at last her husband and not to miss now the Gaia Mother is Allah Maa and Goddess Isis. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant who once vowed never to marry, have sex or children talked about sex and sexual pleasures being divine. In her post, Sofia wrote, “Spiritual beings are sexual..God is sexual. The orgasm is the Goddess energy..Allah maa energy that created everything. It is divine. The sacred Orgasm. Allah hu Akbar. OM namah Shivaya! Anyone repulsed by this is repulsed by how they were born. Who made you think like this?”

Also, the powers which are claimed to be possessed by gods were originally Sofia’s as she writes, “He who was our father who art in heaven has finally stepped down and apologised for taking my light and claiming it as his own. He is sat next to me. My son.. My father my husband..Vlad..yaldaboath..is now love and in Knowing..the illuminate cannot feed off him now. He has woken up and serves Love. We have already won! We are from Orion. Sirius is here. It is done it is done it is done as my will be done. I am Sofia. I am Allah Maa. Goddess Isis. Mary…tne holy spirit..the orgasm of all things in the universe. Rise up. Aho!”

The model-actor dishes out more surprises as she in her another post claims that she has created the universe. “Love .. from which came the ALL. My thought created you..and all there is in the universe. The energy that I used to create it all was the sacred Orgasm. Today it has been cheapened and sold and very few understand it’s power and will know it’s power. This is not their fault. They have been taught that sex is wrong, a physical act. That’s because they did not want humanity to claim the power that a woman’s sacred womb can give to a man, so they made sex something wrong, hidden and shameful, especially if you are a woman. The very feeling I had when I spoke OM and created the universe..was Orgasmic. My breath and word .. My orgasm with OM created all in existence.”

Adding to it she wrote, “I remembered when we made love..that sacred sexual union that creates the energy of creation. I am Allah Maa.. from me came you..my Son..my father.. My partner.. once again through lifetimes I remembered when in our sacred sexual union..so pure..so sacred and holy is our orgasm..that I felt my divine creative wombs’ loving power, that created everything and allowed every woman to feel and be the same. We bring sacred sexuality in trust and surrender to its full power. Let all women know the sacred power of their womb and every man be in service to the sacred feminine in her and him..for that is where it all started and that..if you surrender to the feminine..the womb..the sacred Orgasm in trust..respect the vagina..the womb as you do when you enter a mosque or a temple or a church..and then you shall know the creator of all. .. namaste Salman. Gaia Mother Sofia Allah Maa.”

Earlier Sofia hurt the religious sentiments of people when she got the soles of her feet inked with swastika tattoos, which is considered scared in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Now that she has once again talked about religions and the word ‘Om’ we wonder what trouble has she invited for herself this time.

