Inside pictures of Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta’s wedding reception, Sussanne Khan played an important role too

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got hitched on November 23. While the couple already hosted a wedding dinner for their close buddies from the industry, a wedding reception took place recently. The night was a fun affair for many B-town celebs. Smiriti and Gautams’s best friends from the industry like Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu, Arjun Bijlani and Radhika Madanand among others were seen by the couple’s side. But keeping all this aside, Sussanne Khan played an important role at the reception.

Smriti Khanna shared a photo of hers with husband Gautam and wrote in caption, “Man and wife 💞” She also wrote, “And special thanks to you my love @suzkr (Sussanne Khan) for the most amazing decor everrrr!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Sussanne Khan too shared a click from the night. There are many photos from Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta’s wedding reception on social media. Here we are with some of the recent pictures of Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta:

Earlier we saw Dia Mirza, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput too at the wedding party of Gautam and Smriti.

Gautam proposed to Smriti earlier this year on his birthday in a filmy style, and the lady said yes. The families met each other and decided to get them hitched by end of the year. While Smriti and Gautam had a romantic outing in the show, they remained just friends during the course of the show. Only after it went off air, they started meeting and spending time with each other.

See a few more wedding pictures of Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, if you missed them:

We again congratulate Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta.

