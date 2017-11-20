Exclusive: Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta to get married on November 23

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor Gautam Gupta proposed to Smriti Khanna earlier this year on his birthday in a filmy style, and the lady said yes. Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor Gautam Gupta proposed to Smriti Khanna earlier this year on his birthday in a filmy style, and the lady said yes.

The wedding shenanigans have begun in the television industry. Apart from Bharti Singh, Aashka Goradia, Naman Shaw and Sangram Singh, here is another couple which is set to take nuptial vows. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are getting married on November 23 in a close knit ceremony to be attended by family and friends.

While Smriti and Gautam had a romantic outing in the show, they remained just friends during the course of the show. Only after it went off air, they started meeting and spending time with each other. And before they knew, the cupid had done his job. Gautam proposed to Smriti earlier this year on his birthday in a filmy style, and the lady said yes. The families had then met each other and decided to get them hitched by end of the year.

When we reached out to Smriti, with a broad smile she confirmed, “Yes, we are getting married soon. It will be a very private function. I am really looking forward to start this new journey in life.”

Smriti also enjoyed a fun bachelorette with her girlfriends. Her BFFs and ex co-actors Radhika Madan and Puja Sharma shared pictures from the fun night on their social media accounts.

Check out the photos from Smriti Khanna’s bachelorette party:

Smriti and Gautam’s relationship grabbed attention when recently Gautam’s brother Gaurav had a fallout with Mandana Karimi. While the B-town actor had slapped a domestic violence case against the family and filed for divorce, it was reported that she also had major issues with Smriti joining the family soon. Both Gautam and Smriti had kept a dignified silence over the matter maintaining that truth will prevail at the end.

Check out some photos of Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta:



Here’s wishing Smriti and Gautam a blissful married life ahead.

