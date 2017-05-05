Smriti Irani joins Instagram and you can thank Ekta Kapoor for it. See pics

Smriti Irani has joined Instagram and it is at Ekta Kapoor’s behest. Smriti Irani has joined Instagram and it is at Ekta Kapoor’s behest.

Smriti Irani does not believe in holding back her punches. Whether it was during her time as TV’s Bahu No. 1 Tulsi Virani or as a Union minister today, this woman is one to reckon with. But it took her all these years and Instagram before she could put her life’s philosophy in black-and-whote, or to be exact in black-and-pink, “Be the kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor each morning, Devil says, ‘Aw crap she is up’.” You don’t mess with this woman, you just don’t.

Smriti joined the social media app after a long delay and the person behind finally bringing her here is none other than K queen and her close friend, Ekta Kapoor. Posting a picture with Ekta and Sakshi Tanwar, another vintage bahu, Smriti wrote, “@ektaravikapoor Thanks for pestering me to do this 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Looks like a fun journey ahead 😊 #tbt #thosewerethedays.” In reply, Ekta also welcomed SWmriti aboard, “Let’s welcome my friend ! A force to reckon with ! Her meteoric rise stunned many but what stuns me more is how rooted she is! Finally on Instagram let’s welcome Tulsi ! @smritiiraniofficial!”

Our favourite Smriti pic is the one she has posted from her early Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days and wrotten, “Guess who’s on Insta now 😋#tbt #goodolddays.” While Smriti has over 7,000 followers already on Instagram, her account is yet to be verified. She holds the Textiles portfolio in the current Union cabinet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd