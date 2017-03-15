Singer Nahid Afrin is not afraid of fatwa, Salim Merchant and Vishal Dadlani offer support

Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant have come out in support of Nahid Afrin after over 40 clerics from Muslim organisations issued a fatwa restricting her to perform on stage. Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant have come out in support of Nahid Afrin after over 40 clerics from Muslim organisations issued a fatwa restricting her to perform on stage.

Indian Idol Junior first runner-up Nahid Afrin landed into a trouble after over 40 clerics from Muslim organisations issued a fatwa restricting her to perform on stage. The reason being that the performance by a girl on stage is against the Sharia laws. But the 16-year-old who made her singing debut in Sonakshi Sinha’s film Akira in 2016 is not afraid and would not give up on music until her death. “I was broken completely after hearing about the ‘fatwa’. But I am not going to stop singing. I have received hundreds of calls and messages from the people of Assam and different organisations supporting me,” Nahid told the media.

Adding to it the young singer said, “I am a singer and music is my life. I don’t think I can survive without music. Allah has blessed me with this voice for singing, and I’ll die if I am not allowed to sing.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood singers like Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant have come out in support of the young talent. Talking to indianexpress.com Salim Merchant said, “What do I say? This keeps happening in our country, in our society. I feel really sad that especially little girls are targeted these days, which is unfortunate. Music or any kind of art has nothing to do with religious misbeliefs. Nahid is a wonderful girl and more than that she is a very good follower of her faith, she is not at all against any faith. She is religious and a God-fearing girl. My full support is with her.”

“This little, innocent girl has no negativity in her. She is a lovely artist and very hard-working. She deserves love and support of every countryman. I have worked with her. Last year, we had a concert in Guwahati and she performed with us. So, I know this girl has no bad intention whatsoever. I can understand if an adult has some superior motives but she is just an innocent girl. I haven’t spoken to her yet. I will call her in a couple of days. Right now she and her family must be scared,” Salim added.

Vishal Dadlani who judged Indian Idol Junior took to his Twitter handle to exhibit his support as he wrote,” Anyone who tells a musician not to make music, doesn’t understand anything about spirituality. Shame on the people threatening #NahidAfrin.” Vishal also had a word with Nahid’s parents and made sure that their daughter does not give up on music because of the fatwa. “Just spoke with #NahidAfrin and her parents. They are standing strong. Told her that we all stand with her. She will not give up on music!,” Vishal wrote.

Anyone who tells a musician not to make music, doesn’t understand anything about spirituality. Shame on the people threatening #NahidAfrin . — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 15, 2017

Just spoke with #NahidAfrin and her parents. They are standing strong. Told her that we all stand with her.

She will not give up on music! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 15, 2017

The clerics organisation had also distributed some leaflets in and around Udali area near Hojai in central Assam, asking the singer not to perform a function scheduled for March 25.

Meanwhile, several organisations and individuals in Assam have come out to support the young singer and against the ‘fatwa’ issued against the singer and said that people of Assam will give security to her.

(with inputs from IANS)

