Singer Aditya Narayan arrested for rash driving, released on bail

Singer Aditya Narayan was arrested on Monday evening by Versova police after his car hit an auto rickshaw in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. While the auto driver suffered head injuries and is currently in the ICU, the passenger travelling in the auto fractured her leg in the accident. Police sources said the singer was booked under IPC 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and IPC 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Indianexpress.com contacted Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector at Versova Police Station. He confirmed that Aditya was booked and went medical tests. He was later granted bail for Rs 10,000 personal bond.

“It’s a bailable offence. Aditya himself took the injured auto driver and the lady travelling in the auto to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. The auto driver has severe head injuries and is in ICU while the lady fractured her leg and sustained few injuries on her back. Medical of Aditya is underway and we are doing our investigations in this matter,” Kiran Kale said.

A senior police officer from Versova police station gave more details about the accident, “Today, an accident happened in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road, Andheri West, Mumbai between Auto Rickshaw No.MH 02 DU 9827 and Motorcar Mercedes Benz No. MH 14 FZ 6000. The said motor car collided with the back of the Auto Rickshaw. Due to the collision, passenger name Surekha Ankush Shivekar, age 32 yrs and the driver of the Auto Rickshaw name Rajkumar Baburao Palekar, age 64 yrs were injured. The driver of motor car Mercedes Benz name Aditya Udit Narayan (son of singer Udit Narayan) had taken them (injured woman and driver of rickshaw) to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, 4 Bunglow, Versova, Andheri West for further treatment.

As per the statement of Mrs Surekha Shivekar the complaint against Aditya Udit Narayan age 30 yrs v. e. C.R. No 110/18, u/s 279, 338, IPC rw 184 MVA. Accused was arrested.”

