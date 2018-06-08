Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Aditi Sharma: Deep friendship and sense of equality has made marriages easier and happier

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Aditi Sharma has done Bollywood films like Mausam, Ladies vs Ricky Behl and Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami among others. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Aditi Sharma has done Bollywood films like Mausam, Ladies vs Ricky Behl and Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami among others.

Colors recently launched its primetime drama Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The show has Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma playing a happy married couple, until Nandini, essayed by Drasti Dhami, enters their lives. Aditi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that her character’s relatability was the prime reason of signing Silsila. “As an audience, I do not watch too much of TV but I have heard people sing the praise of shows on Zindagi channel, of how real they were. So when this came to me, I was amazed as the concept is new age and very relatable. There is overdosage of drama and the show has a very smooth feel to it.”

Talking about how the relationship between married couples has changed, the actor shared, “Today most partners work and women are no more dependent financially on their husbands. So, they are married and together only because they see each other as perfect companions. There’s a deep friendship and the sense of equality that has made marriages easier and happier. Even I have a similar relationship with my husband Sarwar (Ahuja), where we can talk about anything and everything under the sun.”

Aditi further shared, “There’s also a bad side to it as once you start going out, you meet people and there’s a chance that you might get attracted to someone. There’s so much temptation around and relationships are definitely getting complicated. You need to have a very strong trust and other values to keep your marriage going.”

While Aditi has done Bollywood films like Mausam, Ladies vs Ricky Behl and Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami among others, husband Sarwar is known for his TV shows Keshav Pandit, Punar Vivah, Jyoti and more recently Mere Papa Hero Hiralal. When asked if her husband had a hand in getting her to television, Aditi smiled to say, “I feel TV has a great reach and it was an experiment on my part to do something new. Apart from the long-time commitment, I enjoy television, and since you are associated for it for so long, it’s important that you love your character and show.”

While Aditi sounds excited about the show, we wondered if having a more popular television face Drashti seemed like a threat. “Not at all, I know she is loved by fans but I was not insecure. I was a little skeptical of how she or even Shakti would be in real life, but from the first meeting, we have hit off well. They are really sweet and nice people. Unlike films, which has a short schedule, it’s important to gel with your co-stars in TV and I am glad we have developed a good bond.”

While the actor is looking forward to her Hindi film Yeh Picture Pakistan Mein Ban Hai and two Punjabi films, she spoke about her journey in the industry. “I come from a family of doctors and I never thought I could take acting as a profession. Then India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj happened and my life changed completely. Sarwar and I won the show and we thought everything would be a smooth ride till we faced the real challenge. But I am thankful to the show for giving me the way to fulfill my dreams.”

