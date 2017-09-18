Sikh community seeks ban on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, makers ask viewers not to misinterpret

A recent episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ had upset the Sikh community. A recent episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ had upset the Sikh community.

The makers of the longest-running Indian sitcom, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, have issued a statement defending their recent episode that upset the Sikh community, which has sought a ban on the show for hurting its sentiments. According to a media report, the said community alleged that the show featured a living character of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which is against the Sikh tenets.

“No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Such an act is unpardonable,” the report quoted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Kirpal Singh Badungar as saying. In the show’s defense, its producer and creator, Asit Kumarr Modi, today said that the mentioned character was of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa, played by actor Roshan Singh Sodhi, and it has been “justified through the dialogues and performance.”

In Episode 2287 of TMKOC, Sodhi was dressed up as Guru Gobind Singh Ji ka Khalsa. We request viewers to not misinterpret it in any other way pic.twitter.com/MhNnqg8gJl — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) September 15, 2017

“Roshan Singh Sodhi was shown as Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa, which has been justified through the dialogues & his performance. We have always believed in equality of all the religions & have never intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone. Our show consists of people from varied religions and cultures who worship each God and celebrate each and every festival with equal respect & happiness. We are aware & respect that in Sikh religion nobody can show or portray themselves as Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We request our viewers not to misinterpret it any other context,” read Modi’s statement as obtained by indianexpress.com.

The hit Sab TV show, starring Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in the lead roles, is produced by Neele Tele Films Private Limited. The show that went on air in 2008 is based on the column Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma, written by late columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd