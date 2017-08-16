Sidharth Shukla is back on Dil Se Dil Tak sets, producer claims will never shut a show for an actor

A source close to the production team shared that even though Sidharth Shukla was at fault, the matter was blown out of proportion by Kunal lashing out at Sidharth in public. A source close to the production team shared that even though Sidharth Shukla was at fault, the matter was blown out of proportion by Kunal lashing out at Sidharth in public.

In the world of television, controversy doesn’t live for long, for, as they say, the show must go on. Last week, there was a lot of buzz around Sidharth Shukla’s alleged ousting from his daily show Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor, who apparently had a war of words with his co-star Kunal Verma, and project head Sheetal Somani, was said to be getting replaced, owing to his repeated arrogant behavior.

Now, as per the latest update, the actor is back on the sets shooting, as if nothing happened. The team has been acting oblivious to what transpired and making all efforts to stay calm. Interestingly, Kunal, who was quite vocal about his fight, and demanded that Sidharth should be thrown out, has already wrapped up shooting, as his character will no longer be a part of the show.

A source close to the production team shared that even though Sidharth was at fault, the matter was blown out of proportion by Kunal lashing out at Sidharth in public. “Sidharth was apparently fooling around with Kunal and trying to provoke him while he was shooting. It was all in fun but Kunal took offense and stormed out and even complained to the production team. Sheetal, who apparently had an issue with Sidharth lashed out at him, who in turn left the set and did not return for two days. He just stretched the joke too far but Kunal’s quotes in the media aggravated the issue further. The matter could have been dealt more maturely,” the source said.

The producers, Shashi and Sumeet Mittal reportedly had a meeting with Sidharth, who assured that he will avoid getting into anymore controversy during the course of this show. The makers are already in a difficult phase, with their other show Pehredaar Piya Ki being bashed for its content, in light of the petition being filed against the show demanding its ban.

When indianexpress.com asked Sumeet about the problems with Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak, he smiled and said, “Hota rehta hai (these things happen). I think there is no point making it a big issue when it’s already sorted. We have always believed in a certain set of ethics and we will stand by it.”

Sumeet categorically evaded the queries on his meeting with Sidharth and about the final outcome. But when we asked him about the rumours doing rounds that Dil Se Dil Tak will shut shop rather than replace Sidharth, Sumeet said, “That would be the worst day in the television industry. An actor’s presence cannot decide whether a show will run or not. Only content runs the show, we will never shut our show for an actor.”

Dil Se Dil Tak airs on Colors and apart from Sidharth, it also stars Rashami Desai and Jasmine Bhasin.

