Valentine’s Day: Actor Sidharth Shukla gives relationship advice, says staying single is much better

Sidharth Shukla appears in Television show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth Shukla appears in Television show, Dil Se Dil Tak.

Ahead of the Valentine’s Day, actor Sidharth Shukla has some relationship advice for his fans. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Being single is smarter than being in a wrong relationship.” Sidharth in another tweet he mentioned that he can never understand how a heart breaks, “Can’t freaking understand… if the heart does not have any bones… how the hell does it break !!”

Sidharth, who made his film debut with 2015 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, is at present working on his daily soap, Dil Se Dil Tak, which is loosely based on 2001 Bollywood film, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, that starred Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. The TV show also stars Rashmi Desai.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sidharth has been active on television over the past few years. He has also participated in reality shows apart from hosting some like India’s Got Talent. His ongoing series, Dil Se Dil Tak, replaced Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 10. Sidharth plays the character of Parth Bhanushali, a family-oriented man who is willing to go to any extent to bring a smile on his wife’s face, and happiness to his family. “It is this trait of his personality that makes him truly endearing. He only seeks the happiness of his beloved ones,” said the actor, who became popular with Balika Vadhu.

Also read | ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ is about mutual trust, respect: Siddharth Shukla

Dil Se Dil Tak started airing on January 30. The film marks debut of Jasmin Bhasin in pivotal roles.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd