Sidharth Shukla continues to skip Dil Se Dil Tak shoot. Is this the end of his association with the show?

Sidharth Shukla, who is currently seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, is reportedly on the verge of being axed after his verbal spat with co-actor Kunal Verma and the production head. The fight that happened a couple of days back has resulted in Sidharth’s absence from the shoots, fuelling talks of his replacement. A source from the show told indianexpress.com, “It’s been two days since he has visited the sets and we are left with no option but to shoot with his lookalike. Sidharth is yet to have a meeting with the producers.”

The show on Colors is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions Pvt Ltd, and as readers would know, the makers are already battling a controversy that’s surrounding their other show Pehredaar Piya Ki. From what sources state the makers are yet to decide whether a replacement will happen, or Sidharth’s character will be bumped off. Talks are also on whether the show should be brought to a conclusion. “They are already in a messy situation with the petition against Pehredaar Piya Ki, and this unwanted problem has added to their miseries. Today is Sumeet’s sir’s birthday also. So only post the weekend, we will get the final decision,” added the source.

Taking you to what transpired on the fateful day, Kunal and Sidharth were shooting, when the latter decided to pass some unkind remarks against the former. The matter escalated and Kunal decided to take it up with the production team, who assured that the matter will be taken up seriously unlike last time. To remind our readers, Sidharth, a few months back, had also got into an altercation with the production team leading to talks of his replacement. Post several meetings and series of warnings, the actor was retained.

Now coming to the current issue, the project head Sheetal Somani decided to have a word with Sidharth, who was taken aback by her strong stance. Sidharth stormed off the set after he and Sheetal had an intense conversation. And it’s been two days since he visited the sets.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Kunal, he told us, “I don’t know what got into him and he started abusing me while I was shooting. He was hurling expletives and it was really humiliating. I kept calm, completed my set and headed straight to the production team to tell them what transpired. We are all mature people and such acts are not expected in a working environment. I am not someone who will suffer in silence and had to speak up. After the incident, I did not feel like going back to the sets but realized that I could not let the whole show suffer because of me. I am glad that the production team has decided to stand against this injustice and take strict actions against him. Now, that the matter has been taken care of, I seriously want to forget about it.”

Sheetal, the project head of Dil Se Dil Tak, said, “I don’t want to comment on this matter.”

Be it Balika Vadhu or Babul Ka Aangan, Sidharth has previously been asked to leave the sets after his tantrums made it difficult for the team to shoot. However, the actor time and again has maintained that these are baseless rumors. Apart from TV shows, the actor also made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

