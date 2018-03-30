Sidharth Sagar opens up about disappearance: I have gone through a lot of difficulty in the last few months

Comedian Sidharth Sagar posted a video on Instagram informing well-wishers about his well-being. Comedian Sidharth Sagar posted a video on Instagram informing well-wishers about his well-being.

Late Thursday evening, reports emerged about young actor Sidharth Sagar being missing for the last few months. The attention over his absence came to light after one of his friends Somi Saxena posted about him on Facebook. Sharing a collage of his pictures, she stated, “You guys remember him Siddharth Sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 month last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can (sic).” The hullabaloo seems to have reached Siddharth’s ears as he posted a video on Instagram informing well-wishers about his well-being.

Looking a little frail, Sidharth posted a selfie video and informed his fans and well-wishers that he was going through a hard time and was thus keeping a low profile, “I had been getting constant calls from the media and my friends. I have gone through a lot of difficulty in the last few months. I had done a NC (non-cognizable police report) against my family and they created further troubles for me.”

Watch Sidharth talking about his ordeal

He shared that he is safe and staying with some trusted accomplices. “I am right now in safe hands and the people with whom I am staying, really helped me a lot. Give me a couple of more days and I would come out in open to talk about what I went through.” Sidharth also thanked people for the concern and added, “Seeing the concern of so many people, I decided to post this video. I will soon share my ordeal with all of you. Thanks for being there.”

While reports suggest that Sidharth was having some issues with his mother, a close friend of the actor told indianexpress.com, “It’s so strange because he was very close to his mother and family. If he is saying that he filed a complaint against them, I am sure it must be a big issue, for they were a close-knit family. I have been trying to reach out to him for a long time but his number was also disconnected. I am relieved to see Sidharth’s video and waiting for him to speak out.”

Two years back, people had got a whiff about Sidharth’s personal life when he was dating his Comedy Class co-star Subuhi Joshi. His mother had shown displeasure towards the affair and apparently called Subuhi and abused her leading to the couple parting ways. Subuhi had then called Sidharth spineless for not standing up for her in front of his mother.

