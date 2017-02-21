Web series is a space for creative minds, says Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla, best known for playing a pivotal role in Balika Vadhu, is currently seen in DIl Se Dil Tak. Siddharth Shukla, best known for playing a pivotal role in Balika Vadhu, is currently seen in DIl Se Dil Tak.

Actor Siddharth Shukla aka Parth Bhanushali of Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak was in capital New Delhi with his two female leads Rashami Desai and Jasmine Bhasin. The actor shared a great camaraderie with both Rashami, who plays his on-screen wife, and Jasmine, who essays the role of his child’s surrogate mother.

While Rashami looked much similar to her character Shorvari Bhanushali – all calm and composed, both Siddharth and Jasmine shared some fun moments together as they played various games with their fans. Amidst all the hullabaloo indianexpress.com got to speak to Siddharth, who is at his romantic best in the show.

On being asked whether he will want a life partner like Shorvari who is quite subtle and calm, or will he want someone as bubbly and chirpy as Teni, Siddharth said, “I want my future wife or girlfriend to be herself. I will be doing injustice to her if I form an image of her already. It will get complicated. The only thing that will matter is love. As long as she loves me and I love her, all will be fine.”

In recent times, web series have gained popularity amongst the younger generation. Youngsters prefer binge watching a web series over a long-running daily soap. In such a scenario does he feel web series are a threat to television shows? “Web series are a way forward. It is a space where creative minds can express themselves without the fear of censor board. At one point of time, it will be a very big platform. It might not overpower television, but yes it will be a very big market in the near future,” replied Siddharth.



Talking about Badrinath Ki Dulhania which happens to be the second in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise, in which Siddharth played a pivotal role, the actor says, “I wish the film does really well. That’s all I have to say for now.” When we asked whether he misses being on the silver screen, the actor promptly said, “I will do something in some time. With all the good wishes of my fans may be sooner. But for now I am doing Dil Se Dil Tak and it is great to be a part of it.”

