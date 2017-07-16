Siddharth P Malhotra on his new show: My heroes Zayed Khan and Vatsal Seth have no angst against each other

Zayed Khan is making his debut on TV with a Siddharth P Malhotra show. Zayed Khan is making his debut on TV with a Siddharth P Malhotra show.

From the time the news of Zayed Khan making his debut on TV has hit the headlines, there has been a strong buzz. The show to be aired on popular television channel will be produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, and also star Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta. The producer, who launched his production house Alchemy along with his wife Sapna, seems quite excited to get his friend Zayed to make the big transition. Saying that there is no scope of bad blood between his hero, he tells us that this show will ride high on content.

Talking on indianexpress.com, Siddharth said, “Zayed has been a friend for long and I always had him in my mind for this role. When I met him at a party recently and offered him this role, he happily said yes. As an actor, he too wanted something substantial and he seems really excited about this project.”

Everytime a Bollywood star forays into TV, the spotlight is on them. When asked if the show will be pitted as ‘Zayed’s show’ the producer smiled to say, “Not at all. This will be pitted as our show- Alchemy Productions show. It is our vision, our content which will be a romantic thriller and have everything people expect us to deliver. We will go on floors sometime this month and the show is expected to hit screens in September.” The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

With Vatsal also being one of the leads, we wondered if Zayed and Vatsal had any inhibition or insecurity of who will get maximum screen time. “I think it’s the women who have such queries, the guys were really cool. Vatsal and Zayed are team players and have no angst against each other. A show can never run on an actor’s shoulder, every character has an equally important part. They will be playing brothers in the series and the two have a similar camaraderie off screen too,” answered Siddharth.

Delving further into the show, he informed that it’s a finite series. “We have been working on the show for more than a year now. Sameer Arora and I, have been writing it together and it’s come out really well. Even before we went to the channel, we had 35 episodes with dialogues, screenplay locked. It would be around eight-month series and will be a daily. Radhika Anand is writing the screenplay for us. The show will be a content driven project with really rich writing.”

Siddharth, who apart from a successful TV producer has tried his hand in directing films. After Dharma Productions’ We Are Family, he recently wrapped up his second directorial project Hichki, the comeback vehicle of Rani Mukerji. When asked if he would don the director’s hat for the small screen, he denied saying, “Not as of now. I have always worked as the creator or creative producer and I like it that way. TV is more about presenting a story your way and I am enjoying doing the same.”

Before launching his production house Alchemy, Siddharth had been working under his dad’s formed company Cinevistaas, which has successfully produced popular shows like Ek Haseena Thi, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and the currently on-air Beyhadh.

