Photos: Siddharth Nigam hurt on Chandra Nandini sets, but he is all happy about it. Read why

Siddharth Nigam is a well-known name. The young actor has entertained us in a number of roles that he has played in the past. Be it his historical drama television show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat where he played young emperor Ashoka or his role in the Aamir Khan-starrer film Dhoom 3, he awed everyone with his performance. He is also a great dancer and his gymnastics skills is also not a secret to us. Siddharth is presently a part of Star Plus’ show Chandra Nandini and is seen playing the role of Bindusara. But his role is not easy and the actor also had to go through a lot of bruises and cuts lately.

Siddharth shared a picture collage on his Instagram account and we saw the bruises he got while shooting a fight sequence, but he is happy about. The picture is shared with a caption which tells how the young star is enjoying his work and is happy with the outcome.

He wrote, “So today we did an amazing fight scence everyone was clapping for us and cheering on set. That time adrenaline on my brain was so high I was only concentrating on performance but when I came back to my vanity removed my costume I saw all these wounds on my body and pain is high i swear. But then I realised man these are the only claps and cheers I heared these are the blessing and wishes which my co-actors gave to me. Love doing all this. Trust me when you like my work and love me for the same all the pain vanishes.😊 (sic)”

Siddharth Nigam is a national-level gymnast and with his mythological drama series he is winning hearts!

