Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur in SAB TV’s fantasy drama Aladdin

While the play Aladdin is entertaining people in Mumbai, SAB TV is all set to bring the childhood fantasy-based drama Aladdin to the small screen. The channel has roped in popular child actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur to play the lead roles. Once the other cast members are finalised, the shoot will begin for the series that will launch in August.

Siddharth, who rose to fame playing the young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, has played the young lead in Mahakumbh, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Chandra Nandni. He is also a trained gymnast and has participated in national level competitions. As for Avneet, the young girl stepped into the limelight after participating in DID Li’l Masters. With a pretty face and the talent to act, she soon grabbed shows like Meri Maa, Savitri and Hamari Sister Didi among others. She was also part of the movie Mardaani.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Nissar Parvez and Alind Srivastava have already successfully helmed fantasies Vishkanya and the recently launched Mayavi Malang. With Aladdin, the makers also want to touch base with the youth. Siddharth and Avneet seemed the perfect casting for Aladdin and Jasmine. As of now, the team is yet to finalise Genie. Along with known actors, some new faces are also being auditioned for the same. The show will be a mix of the Arabian Nights and some new tales. VFX will play an important part.”

While the Indian audience has only seen Aladdin as a cartoon series, Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandes starred in a film based on this children’s tale. The first teaser of the show was launched recently. Are you excited about watching Aladdin on your TV screens? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.

