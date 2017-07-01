Shweta Tiwari’s son Reyansh is her dream come true. See adorable photos

Shweta Tiwari has posted some new pictures with her baby boy Reyansh and they are super adorable. Shweta Tiwari has posted some new pictures with her baby boy Reyansh and they are super adorable.

Popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari has posted some new pictures with her baby boy Reyansh and they are absolutely adorable, proving she sure is enjoying her motherhood. Reyansh is the son of Shweta with her second husband Abhinav Kohli and was born on November 27, 2016. She keeps her fans posted with some super cute pictures of her son and all of them seem awfully adorable. Recently, she posted some pictures of herself carrying Reyansh in a baby sling captioning, “Calm and Go for a walk #babycarrier #babybjornbabycarrierone.”

Shweta and Abhinav seem to be really cherishing their early days of parenting. The couple has made it a point to make fans a part of these joyous moments by sharing photos every now and then. The 36-year-old mother also shared the name of her son with her fans on her Instagram account itself. Posting a picture holding hands with the new addition to her family, Shweta wrote in an earlier post, “Reyansh Kohli… From the moment they placed you in my arms, you snuggled right into my Soul”

Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Shweta welcomed her first child with husband Abhinav Kohli on November 27. After being married to actor Raja Chaudhary for over a decade, she got separated from him in 2007. Later, she dated actor Abhinav Kohli for three years before tying the knot in 2013. She already has a daughter, Palak from her previous marriage. Recently, there were rumours of Palak doing a debut opposite Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary in a movie.

