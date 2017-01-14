Shweta Tiwari reveals her newborn son’s face and it’ll brighten up your day, see pic

(Left) Shweta Tiwari with her son Riyansh Kohli and TV actor Shivangi Joshi. (Right) Abhinav Kohli with his son. (Left) Shweta Tiwari with her son Riyansh Kohli and TV actor Shivangi Joshi. (Right) Abhinav Kohli with his son.

While Bollywood celebrities try their best to keep their newborns away from paparazzi, our television stars seem to contradict with their B-town counterparts on this one. And this we can say as we come across another adorable picture of new mommy Shweta Tiwari with her one month old baby boy, Reyansh Kohli, and TV actor Shivangi Joshi (Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai).

Posting the picture on her social media account, Shweta wrote, “Happiness is all around me…❤”

This is the first picture of little Reyansh where the actor has revealed his cute face. Earlier, we saw him with his daddy Abhinav who held him with utmost care and looked a bit nervous. Shweta expressed her love for the father-son duo as she wrote, “You are the most beautiful thing I keep inside my heart ❤️”

Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor, Shweta welcomed her first child with husband Abhinav Kohli on November 27. After being married to actor Raja Chaudhary for over a decade, she got separated from him in 2007. Later, she dated actor Abhinav Kohli for three years before tying the knot in 2013. She already has a daughter, Palak from her previous marriage.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Shweta and Abhinav seem to be enjoying their early days of parenting. The couple has always made their fans a part of their joyous moments of life. The 36-year-old actor who stepped into motherhood the second time also shared the name of her son with her fans on her Instagram account. Posting a picture holding hands with the new addition to her family, Shweta wrote, “Reyansh Kohli… From the moment they placed you in my arms, you snuggled right into my Soul”

Abhinav had also, a few days back, shared a similar image of their son’s foot, and captioned it as “Your First Breath took Ours Away….!”

Shweta has been on a break from her television career to be with her lovely children Palak and Reyansh. She rose to fame from Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and was later seen doing reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. Being a versatile actor, she also tried her hands at comedy with shows like Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights With Kapil. The actor was last seen in &TV’s show Begusarai.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd