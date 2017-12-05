Shweta Tiwari promises something beautiful to son Reyansh on his birthday, see photos

Shweta Tiwari’s son Reyansh turned one-year old last week. Shweta Tiwari’s son Reyansh turned one-year old last week.

Shweta Tiwari has shared a heartfelt message for her baby boy Reyansh who turned one last week. She has been sharing lovely pictures of her little prince on social media ever since his birth. And it won’t be wrong to say that baby Reyansh is growing up into an adorable child.

Shweta has promised that she would visit a new city or a country with Reyansh every year on his birthday so that he can count the number of places he has visited through his age. For her son’s birthday, Shweta chose to celebrate the big day in Vaishnodevi.

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share a very deep and heartfelt message for her son on his birthday and wrote, “Happy One year to my whole soul, my son, my happiness, to you Reyansh. (I know I’m excruciatingly late but where we celebrated his birthday didn’t have a constant flow of network) Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I’ve always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family’s household. You’ve become our life Reyansh.”

Check out the post shared by Shweta Tiwari for Reyansh here:

She added, “And somebody who’s filled out such a gigantic void in my heart only deserves a huge void filled in his. Every second person I know/see/hear of has the desire to travel the world, but my baby, that’ll never be your wish, because I’ve decided on each birthday I’ll take you to a new place, city or country so you can count the number of places you’ve visited through your age. I figured this way your currently fragile mind will have so many more dreams and moreover unique dreams to want to pursue, because my sweetheart your mom has travelling covered.”

“That’s why I celebrated your first birthday in Vaishnodevi, because what better place to Commence than the shrine of Maa, a blessing that’ll protect you throughout your marvellous life. I love you so much my angel”.

Also see some adorable pictures of Reyansh:

Shweta Tiwari already has a daughter Palak from her first marriage. Reyansh is Shweta and her second husband Abhinav Kohli’s son.

