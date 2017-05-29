As TV actor Shweta Tiwari death news goes viral, husband Abhinav Kohli clarifies

A condolence message was posted on Facebook for TV actor Shweta Tiwari and soon went viral. A condolence message was posted on Facebook for TV actor Shweta Tiwari and soon went viral.

“I feel very sad and shocked on knowing that Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) of Kasautii Zindagi Kay lost the battle with life and is no more. RIP Shweta. Balaji Telefilms and the whole team will miss you…, ” read a post on a fan page of Sakshi Tanwar, and the news came as shock for all. Well, hold on there for there is no truth in this one as it is just a death hoax. Over the weekend, Shweta fell victim to a death hoax like many celebs before her.

The above condolence message was posted on Facebook and soon went viral. The news spread so fast that Shweta’s husband Abhinav Kohli was also left in shock. In fact, Abhinav checked on Shweta and clarified it to the media that it was a hoax. As per reports, Abhinav confirmed the news is just a hoax and said, “Shweta is very much alive and spending time with the children.”

Lately, other popular celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farida Jalal, Dilip Kumar and Kader Khan have also been victims of death hoaxes.

Shweta Tiwari, recently became a mother again and named her son Reyansh. She is taking time off work, enjoying her motherhood. Also her elder daughter Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut and is in talks for a few projects.

As per recent updates, Shweta’s daughter Palak is likely to make her acting debut with a film titled Quickie opposite Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par fame, industry sources said.

Shweta too confirmed the news and said, “Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon.”

The 36-year-old Shweta has featured in popular TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Parvarrish and Begusarai where she had played the role of Bindiya. She won reality show Bigg Boss season 4 and also participated in the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

