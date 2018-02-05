Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak is a stunner and her latest photos are jaw dropping

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is surely a head-turner. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is surely a head-turner.

Shweta Tiwari has been a charmer since her Kasautii Zindagii Kay days but now it seems it is her daughter who is all set to take away the limelight. After making several public appearances with her mother, Palak Tiwari is grabbing headlines on social media. She has set out in making big in the industry on her own. While Shweta has entertained us on television with a number of roles over the years, making a name for herself with her hard work, Palak seems to be aiming at Bollywood and her new photoshoot is a proof. Shweta’s daughter, who is just 17-year-old, is growing up into a lovely lady, all set to turn heads and leave hearts racing. She has definitely got the best looks from her mother and it is yet to be seen if she can act like her.

We have heard that the gorgeous teenager is prepping to enter Bollywood. Last year, there were reports claiming that Palak was likely to make her acting debut with a film titled Quickie opposite Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par fame. And if you are following Palak on her Instagram account, you will agree that her pictures prove that she is Bollywood ready. However, there is no update on this news as yet.

Palak’s Instagram account would also tell you that she is a completely family person. She can be seen having fun time with her younger brother who she calls her “world.” In one of the pictures, you would also see her expressing the pride she takes in being the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, who got married to television actor Abhinav Kohli a few years ago.

Here are some stunning pictures of Palak Tiwari:

Abhinav recently shared a picture of his family with a caption that read, “Together we Stand.”

Look at her picture perfect family:

Well, we just cannot wait to know if Palak is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut anytime soon.

