Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak is the perfect example of beauty with brains, and her class 10th results is a proof. See photos

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has lately got her own identity, other than being her mother’s daughter. This young star kid will soon be making her Bollywood debut. But, today we are happy to hear that she is not only a stunner in posing for shutterbugs but is also academically good, making her mother proud. Shweta Tiwari thus shared a happy post on her Instagram and revealed that her daughter Palak Tiwari has recently scored 83 percent in her Class X board exams. To celebrate the same Shweta, husband Abhinav Kohli, little brother Reyansh, and a few close family and friends came together and also posed for a picture.

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers and loved ones and wrote along with the image, “This is officially the best phase of my life, my daughter bagged a 83% score in 10th grade and I couldn’t be more proud, i had an amazing get together with my friends yesterday that was loaded with banter and madness , basically, I’m having the best time of my life. @arukverma Teri dal makhani… maine apni Puri zindagi mein aisi dal makhani nahin khaayi thi… laajawaab 🤤🤤🤤@vineetrainaofficial your kashmiri chicken…👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽😘.”

Shweta Tiwari is on cloud nine these days, and Palak is giving her all reasons to stay there. Shweta has been a charmer since her Kasautii Zindagi Ki days. She has entertained us on television with a number of roles over the years and made a name for herself with her hard work. Now when her daughter, Palak Tiwari, is prepping up for her Bollywood debut, we just love to see her latest pictures and wonder how beautifully Shweta has passed her confidence to her daughter, ensuring that Palak emerges as a good actor.

We saw Palak’s recent appearance at the Zee Gold Awards too and mother Shweta also keeps us updated with her latest pictures with baby brother Reyansh.

We congratulate Palak and also hope to see her acting debut soon!

