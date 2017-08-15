Shweta Basu Prasad’s sitar rendition of the National Anthem is making this Independence Day special. Watch video

Shweta Basu Prasad has learnt to play Sitar for a few years. Shweta Basu Prasad has learnt to play Sitar for a few years.

For those who know Shweta Basu Prasad as an actor, you might just feel surprised about her other talents. The artiste, who currently plays the titular character of Nandini in historical drama Chandra Nandini, continues to surprise her fans with every passing day, be it by directing short films or writing columns. On Independence Day, Shweta, who is a trained sitar player, shared a special video for her fans on Instagram. In the video, the National Award-winning actor is seen strumming the sitar to the tunes of the National Anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”.

Shweta recently won accolades for her directorial Roots which premiered at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival this year. The documentary on Indian classical music proved her love for the traditional music form. Speaking to indianexpress.com today, Shweta shared, “I learnt the sitar for a few years as it’s a tradition in my family to learn any one art. I chose the Sitar. India is so rich in culture and heritage. I thought playing the Indian National Anthem on my sitar on Independence Day would be the perfect way to express my love and respect for the nation and its age-old culture.”

Shweta Basu Prasad is a recipient of a National Award for Best Child Actor for her 2002 film Makdee. The 26-year-old was also a script consultant with the Phantom Films for a while, before she made a comeback to acting with Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Chandra Nandini last year.

Shweta was also seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania earlier this year.

